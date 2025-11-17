Man set on fire after altercation between street dwellers in Kochi

Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) A man was set on fire following a violent altercation between two street dwellers at Kadavanthra here on Monday, police said.

Joseph (56), of Karakkode near Piravom in Ernakulam district, is currently admitted to the Government Medical College here.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12.50 am, when a fight broke out between Joseph and the accused, Andappan, both of whom sleep under a Kochi Metro pillar on SA Road, Kadavanthra.

As per the FIR by Kadavanthra police, Andappan had taken money from Joseph’s pocket.

When Joseph asked him to return the money, Andappan allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

According to the FIR, Joseph suffered severe burns on his back.

Police officials said they reached the scene after receiving an alert and shifted Joseph to the hospital.

He has suffered 45 per cent burns and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Based on Joseph’s statement identifying Andappan as the attacker, police arrested the accused from a place near Kadavanthra.

Police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 118(2) (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and section 109 (attempt to commit murder). PTI TBA TBA ROH