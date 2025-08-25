Man sets father-in-law ablaze in east Delhi, arrested

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old man who allegedly set his father-in-law on fire during a domestic dispute in east Delhi has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The 60-year-old victim, Ranvir Singh who used to work as an auto rickshaw driver, succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at Gharoli Extension on August 16 morning, a day after the victim's daughter Nisha returned to her parental home following a quarrel with her husband Sandeep.

"Ghazipur police station received a PCR call reporting that a relative had poured petrol on the caller's father and set him on fire. The victim was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital," a senior police officer said.

Before his death, Ranvir Singh gave a statement alleging that Sandeep, an alcoholic who has been harassing Nisha since their marriage eight years ago, arrived at the house around 6 am on August 16, demanding to take his wife back. When Singh refused, the accused allegedly poured petrol on his upper body and ignited it with a lighter, the officer said.

A case was initially registered under sections related to attempt to murder at Ghazipur police station. After Ranvir Singh's death on August 24, the charge was converted to murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

"The accused was absconding and had broken his phone to evade tracking. He was traced through technical surveillance and local informers. On August 19, acting on a tip-off from his former workplace -- a private school in Ghaziabad where he worked as a gardener -- he was arrested," the officer said.

Sandeep, originally from Ghaziabad, was unemployed at the time of the incident.

He has a history of violence and erratic behaviour, police said. "A week before the incident, Sandeep had assaulted his mother and attempted to open a gas cylinder knob," the officer added.

Police said the accused is in judicial custody, and further investigation is underway to gather forensic evidence and statements from key witnesses.

The victim's post-mortem is being conducted at LBS Hospital, they added.