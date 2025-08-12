Man sets himself on fire on college campus in Bhubaneswar, rescued

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) An attendant of a private college in Bhubaneswar allegedly set himself on fire on the campus on Tuesday, police said.

The incident triggered a panic on the campus located in the Khandagiri area, they said.

The man, identified as Rakesh Pani of Bijnarapur in Jajpur district, was immediately rushed to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. He sustained around 15 per cent burn injuries, they added.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain what forced him to take the step.