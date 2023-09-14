Man sets his son and family on fire in Kerala

Thrissur/Kochi, Sep 14 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted to kill his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson by setting them on fire while they were sleeping in their home in Thrissur district, police said on Thursday.

Police said, the accused - Johnson- allegedly poured petrol inside the room in which his son, daughter-in-law and their child were sleeping and set them on fire late on Wednesday night.

The incident was reported from Chirakakode under Mannuthy police station limits, and the condition of 38-year-old Joji, his wife Liji (33) and their 12-year-old son is said to be critical.

They have been admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.

The accused, Johnson, also suffered burn injuries in the incident, and he is under treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur, police said.

A spokesperson at the Ernakulam Medical Centre, where the injured family members are being treated, said Joji and his son suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and were put on ventilator support.

The condition of Liji, who suffered over 50 per cent burn injuries, is also critical, he said.

Police said a family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the crime. PTI TGB TGB SS