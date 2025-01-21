Man sets vehicle ablaze on premises of Bhopal district collector office

Bhopal, Jan 21 (PTI) A man allegedly set a vehicle on fire on the premises of the Bhopal district collectorate on Tuesday and also doused himself with petrol, claiming his pleas were not resolved.

Advertisment

Bystanders averted a potential tragedy by overpowering Hotam Singh, who had also poured petrol on himself.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred after the weekly public hearing at the collector's office.

District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh confirmed that Hotam Singh set a vehicle ablaze.

Advertisment

He said Hotam Singh had claimed that one of his cases had been pending in the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's court and another in the High Court.

"He also alleged threat from a person. We will verify Hotam Singh's claim and how he can be helped. We will also ensure action if someone is threatening him and how his case can be fast-tracked," the collector told reporters.

In a letter submitted to the district administration, Hotam Singh accused a man of usurping his family property. PTI ADU NSK