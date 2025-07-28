Man sets wife on fire for questioning his association with female friend

Latur, July 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her husband for questioning him about going out with a female friend in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The woman suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, and her condition is critical.

Police stated that a heated argument broke out between the couple on July 24 after she asked her husband why he went out with another woman. Enraged, the husband allegedly poured petrol on her with the help of his female friend and set her afire.

The woman, identified as Fatima Qureshi, has also accused her mother-in-law and brother-in-law of being complicit in the crime, a police official said.

"She claimed the mother-in-law and the brother-in-law locked her inside a room in the house after her husband set her on fire," he said, quoting the statement of the victim.

Police in Renapur have registered a case against the husband, his female friend, the mother-in-law, and the brother-in-law. No arrest has been made so far.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK