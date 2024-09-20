Man sexually abuses woman, minor daughter in Goa; held

Panaji, Sep 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl and her mother for six years in Goa, police said on Friday.

The alleged abuse took place between April 2019 and September 2024, an official said.

Based on a complaint by the mother-daughter duo, the police arrested the accused, Xavier Caitan Morais, at Quepem in South Goa on Thursday, he said.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and her daughter, who was 15 years old at the time, the official said.

Morais also allegedly forced the girl to watch pornographic content, shot videos, took photographs of the duo and threatened to circulate the objectionable photos on social media, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or use criminal force against women to outrage their modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Goa Children's Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. PTI RPS ARU