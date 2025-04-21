Man sexually assaults four-year-old girl on pretext of giving cold water; held

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl under the pretext of giving her chilled water to drink in Borivali area of Mumbai, police said.

According to police, the accused, Ram Lalit Yadav, threatened the girl with dire consequences after committing the crime in his shanty on Sunday afternoon.

A police official said the parents of the girl were worried about her changed behaviour as she stopped talking and looked scared.

"After she narrated her ordeal, the parents approached MHB police station and lodged an FIR against Yadav," the official said.

Yadav was arrested under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK