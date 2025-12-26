Man sexually assaults woman at his farm; arrested

Beed, Dec 26 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old widow after calling her to his farm to collect vegetables in Beed district of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

A local court remanded the 57-year-old accused, Madhukar alias Madan Vishwanath Mhaske, in three days of police custody for the alleged offence that took place around 9.30 am on December 24.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Yusufwadgaon police station limits in Kaij tehsil.

Mhaske called the woman to his farm under the pretext of collecting vegetables. When she reached the spot, he took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anyone, a police official said.

However, the victim later lodged a complaint, following which the police arrested him within an hour. PTI COR NP