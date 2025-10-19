Man shoot self at home in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed gun here, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Shankar Singh, a resident of Padri Banmali village in the Khukhundoo police station area, they said.

According to the police, Singh committed suicide by shooting himself with his father's licensed gun in the bathroom at his home around 8 pm on Saturday. After hearing the gunshot, people from the vicinity rushed to the spot. However, Singh had died by then.

Villagers informed the police about the incident.

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar and Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar Mishra inspected the spot.

Kumar said the gun used by Singh has been recovered from the spot.

It was a licensed gun and the forensic team has collected samples from the spot. The reason behind Singh's extreme step is not yet known, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.