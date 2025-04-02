Man shoots brother's sister-in-law before killing self in UP

Agra (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A man shot dead his brother's sister-in-law before killing himself with the same gun in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Deepak (23), a resident of Tundla in Firozabad, went to the house of the in-laws of his brother Abhishek in Rahn Kalan village here. He entered a room with Abhishek's sister-in-law Jyoti (22) and locked the door from inside. Then he shot Jyoti and himself, police said.

"After receiving information about the incident, police reached Rahn Kalan. The room was opened and the bodies of Deepak and Jyoti with bullet wounds were found," said Assistant Police Commissioner Piyush Kant Rai.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said.