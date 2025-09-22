Man shoots dead elder brother over crop harvesting contract dispute in MP's Damoh

Damoh (MP), Sep 22 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his elder brother on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district after an argument over a crop harvesting contract, a police official said.

The incident took place in the morning in Khamaria village under Fatehpur outpost, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Priya Sindhi said.

"Bihari Patel (60) had obtained a contract to harvest urad crop of a villager named Sukh Singh at a lower price. This led to a dispute with his younger brother Raghuveer on Sunday night. The matter was resolved at the time but this morning Raghuveer shot at Bihari when the latter was on his way to harvest crops," the SDOP said.

"Bihari's son Prakash Patel was also injured in the incident. Both were taken to a health centre in Hata where Bihari died during treatment. Villagers overpowered Raghuveer, snatched his gun and locked him in a room. They then alerted police. He has been arrested for murder," the official said. PTI COR MAS BNM