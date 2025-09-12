Man shoots dead live-in partner on busy Gwalior road; held as cops distract him with teargas shell

Gwalior, Sep 12 (PTI) A man shot dead his 32-year-old live-in partner on a busy road in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, a police official said.

Nandini Parihar was shot multiple times near Captain Roop Singh Stadium by Arvind Parihar (35), both of whom were living together in Sirrol area without getting divorced from their respective spouses, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said.

"She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards. They used to quarrel frequently. Arvind was arrested after City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nagendra Sikarwar and station in-charge Alok Singh showed presence of mind," he said.

The accused continued to threaten the crowd with a loaded firearm after carrying out the incident, he said.

"Police lobbed a tear gas shell, which diverted the accused's attention, leading to his arrest. A pistol was seized from the spot. As per police records, in 2024 Arvind allegedly tried to run over Nandini with a car, following which an attempt to murder case was registered and he was jailed," the SSP said.

She later changed her statement, after which they resumed living together, he said, adding that multiple complaints were filed over the past two years.

There are six cases registered against Arvind Parihar, as per police.