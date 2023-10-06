Man shoots dead sister in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his sister in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday and later surrendered before police, officials said.

The incident took place at Somagiri village under Pandapada police station area. The deceased has been identified as Malati Barik and the accused is Prasanna Barik. Prasanna fired upon Malati following an argument between them, officials added.

According to police, Prasanna works as a gunman in a company and had a licensed weapon. Malati, who was unmarried, used to stay with her brother's family.

Police said Prasanna had requested his sister for some money. When Malati denied, Prasanna lost his cool and killed her with his licensed gun, police added.

Neighbours rushed her to the district headquarters hospital where she was declared brought dead.

On being informed, a team from Pandapada police station reached the village, seized the weapon and took Prasanna into custody. PTI BBM BBM MNB