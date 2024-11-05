Man shoots dead wife, three children in Varanasi; hunt on for accused

Varanasi (UP): A man allegedly killed his wife and three children, including two teens, in the Bhelupur area here, police said on Tuesday.

Rajinder Gupta allegedly shot dead his wife Neetu Gupta (45), sons Navnendra Gupta (25) and Subendra Gupta (15), and daughter Gaurangi Gupta (16) at their house in the Bhaidani area Monday late night, they said.

The accused fled after committing the crime, they added.

The family's tenants came to know of the incident on Tuesday afternoon and informed the police.

The police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings and a probe is underway. Forensic experts and senior police officials have arrived at the scene.