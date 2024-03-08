Man shoots friend with air gun after petty quarrel

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) A 50-year-old pavement-dweller was injured on Friday after a friend shot him with an air gun over a dispute about refusing money for drink, police said on Friday.

The incident took place early in the morning on the pavement of Sabu Siddhiqui Road in south Mumbai when victim Raju alias Abdulla Shaikh, his wife and children were asleep.

Shaikh, who sells bags at nearby Crawford Market, had had a heated argument with another bag seller Harry alias Harisen Anthony Joseph (45) after Joseph demanded money for liquor, said an official.

Shaikh allegedly refused to give him money and abused him.

In the early hours, Joseph allegedly shot Shaikh when the latter was deep in sleep, injuring him on the shoulder, and fled on a motorbike with two accomplices, the official said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered under IPC section 307 at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and probe was on, he said. PTI DC KRK