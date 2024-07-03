Man shoots girlfriend, kills self in Kolkata guest house

Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) A man fired at his girlfriend and then killed himself by shooting with a pistol at a South Kolkata guest house on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The man was identified as Rajesh Kumar Sahu, a resident of Santoshpur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the officer said.

According to him, the incident took place at around 5 pm when the man opened fire at the woman inside their room in the guest house in the Lake area of the city, where they had both checked in on Sunday.

"Circumstantial evidence shows that they could be in a relationship which appeared to have been deteriorating. The matter is in a very primary stage," the officer said.

The woman was shot in her leg, the police officer said, adding that they were looking for other details of her.

The condition of the woman, who is undergoing treatment at a nursing home in the southern part of the city, is "very critical", he said, adding that the man was declared "brought dead" by doctors there.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol from the incident spot, he said. PTI SCH RG