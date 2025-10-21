Man shoots grandfather over property dispute in Delhi’s Turkman Gate; victim stable

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A 72-year-old man was allegedly shot by his grandson over a property dispute in central Delhi's Turkman Gate area on Tuesday, an official said.

The victim, identified as Shahbuddin, was allegedly attacked during a heated argument with his family members. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Shahbuddin, his son and grandsons had been engaged in a long-standing dispute over ancestral property, which escalated into violence.

The police said that one of the grandsons allegedly opened fire at Shahbuddin, leaving him injured. He was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where doctors said his condition is stable.

"An FIR has been registered of attempt to murder and efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused," said the police officer.

The officer added that teams have been deployed to locate the suspects and verify the sequence of events leading to the firing. Further investigation is in progress.