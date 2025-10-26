Man shoots himself dead in car in Lucknow's Hazratganj

Lucknow: A man allegedly shot himself dead inside a parked car in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday. Shortly after, Hazratganj police station received information about it, they said.

Police found an SUV with the engine running, a man was seated in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his temple.

A revolver was recovered from his right hand. A small pouch containing four live cartridges was also found, one used cartridge case inside the revolver and five more live rounds -- a total of nine live cartridges and one empty shell.

According to a police statement, the deceased was identified as Ishan Garg (38) a resident of Rajajipuram. His revolver and licence were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The family of the deceased has been informed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said further legal formalities and investigations are underway.