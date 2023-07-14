Man shoots himself dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) A man allegedly shot himself dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district over a dispute with his wife, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Alim (25) allegedly used a country-made pistol to shoot himself dead on Thursday night in his house in the Sikri area, they added.

Station House Officer Naresh Chand said Alim, a resident of Jhatli village, got married about a year ago and had frequent arguments with his wife for the last few days.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's father, a case has been registered against Alim's wife and in-laws under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, Chand said.

The body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that further probe is on. PTI AG RPA