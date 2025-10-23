Man shoots himself dead in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A 24-year-old man on Thursday committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol inside his home in Tina village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, police said.

Suraj Saroj shot himself in the chest using a 12-bore country made pistol, said Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijanandan Rai.

Police reached the scene upon receiving information and recovered the pistol along with cartridges, he said, adding that the exact reasons behind the suicide remain unclear.

A forensic team was dispatched to collect evidence from the spot.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a probe is on, the police said.