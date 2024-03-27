Man shoots himself in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) A man allegedly shot himself on Wednesday in the Pushkar area of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said.

Police said the incident occurred in Nand village in Ajmer. He was rushed to a local hospital in a police vehicle and was then referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased, Rampal, shot himself in the neck with an illegally-acquired gun.

Police said the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI SDA HIG SKY SKY