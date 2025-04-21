Man shoots himself to blame it on family of girl who accused him of rape

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) A man was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly shooting himself to blame it on the family of a girl who accused him of rape, police said on Monday.

The man was recently released from jail after he secured bail in the rape case, they said.

In the early hours of Sunday, he lodged a complaint at the Balipatna police station, alleging that two persons related to the rape survivor had shot him.

"However, the preliminary investigation revealed that the gunshot injury is self-inflicted. He was arrested last year in a rape case. He plotted this episode to take revenge upon the family of the rape victim," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said.

"The case was solved in 10 hours, and the plot was foiled. The forensic evidence showed that the bullet trajectory did not match an external attack," he said.

Along with the man who shot himself, police arrested the duo who supplied him with the gun.

The gun supplier was present at the spot at the time of the firing, and following it, he left with the firearm, police said.

The gun has been recovered, along with an empty cartridge and four bullets. PTI AAM SOM