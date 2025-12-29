Man shoots himself to death over domestic dispute in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 29 (PTI) A man died by suicide on Monday after allegedly shooting himself with a revolver over a domestic dispute, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Khanduraj Dhavalaji (42), they added.

The incident took place at Shivashakti Nagar, police said, noting that no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel between husband and wife over domestic issues may have triggered the extreme step, a senior police officer said.

Police officers and staff from the Chowk police station visited the scene, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP SSK