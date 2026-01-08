Man shoots self after killing wife, two daughters in Punjab

Ferozepur, Jan 8 (PTI) A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two daughters at their residence in Harman Nagar area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the househelp reached and found the gates locked from the inside. When the door was not opened despite several knocks, the maid informed the tenant and a neighbour.

When no reaction was received despite several efforts, the gate was broken and the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased have been identified as Amandeep Singh (42), his wife Jasveer Kaur (40) and their daughters Manveer Kaur (10) and Parmeet Kaur (6).

"It seems to be a case of suicide by Amandeep, who apparently killed his family members, but the police will investigate all the possible aspects," SSP Bhupinder Singh said.

Amandeep was a builder and financier, also. Recently, he had set up a new salon and its opening was scheduled soon.

The family had moved to their present house just five months ago and were staying on the ground floor. Another family from Jharkhand, who were tenants, lived on the first floor, the police said.

The police are checking the CCTV footage, the SSP said, adding that the statements of the neighbour, tenant and others have been recorded. PTI COR SUN APL APL