Banda (UP), May 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old man shot himself down with a country-made pistol in the Riga village here on Friday, allegedly after a row with his wife, police said.

Naraini area Circle Officer Ambuja Trivedi said the man was identified as Habib, whose body was sent for a post-mortem.

An illegal country-made pistol was recovered from the spot, with an empty cartridge still lodged inside, the officer said.