Man shoots self dead in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A 31-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with a pistol in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area on Monday, police said.

At around 1 pm, police received information that a man was lying dead near a car in sector 8 of Dwarka, a senior police officer said.

Upon inspection of the crime scene, a pistol was found near the car. The victim as been identified as Goyla village resident Ankit, the officer said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the case is being investigated from all angles, police said. PTI BM NB NB