Man shoots self in car, BJYM office-bearer held

Pauri, Aug 21 (PTI) A man shot himself in his car here on Thursday, shortly after alleging that BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office-bearer Himanshu Chamoli took Rs 35 lakh from him to get a land-related work done and should be held responsible for his death.

Police said Chamoli was arrested from the Bhaniyawala area of ​​​​Dehradun a few hours after the incident. Taking cognisance of the incident, the BJP also immediately removed him from his post.

According to the police, Jitendra Singh (32) of Talsari village in Pauri district allegedly killed himself in his car around 4 am on Thursday.

Before committing suicide, Singh posted a video on social media and blamed Chamoli for his death. In the video, Singh said that Chamoli took money from him repeatedly -- a total of Rs 35 lakh -- to supposedly start a news channel, while he set up his office, bought expensive phones and went on a trip to Kedarnath.

However, Chamoli did not get his land-related work done, due to which he is being forced to take this step, the man alleged in the video.

After receiving information about the youth's suicide, Pauri police reached the spot with the forensic team and collected necessary evidence. Police said they have taken note of the video.

Police said they are registering a case and that Chamoli has been arrested.

President of the Uttarakhand unit of BJYM, Shashank Rawat, issued a press release saying that Chamoli has been removed from his post.

Rawat said a video related to Himanshu Chamoli is being widely circulated on electronic and social media, which the party organisation and leadership have taken cognisance of.

He has been relieved from his post on the instructions of BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Rawat added. PTI DPT NB SKY SKY