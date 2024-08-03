Man shoots self in UP's Ghaziabad, probe on

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A 42 year old man allegedly shot himself at his house in Prakash vihar colony here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was employed in a private company in Noida.

Loni Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surya Bali Maurya said the police have recovered a country made pistol of 315 bore and three live cartridges from near the body.

"The deceased had a bullet injury on his head which apparently resulted in his death. The family members, who were on the ground floor, went upstairs after listening to the sound of a bullet shot where they found Omvir lying in a pool of blood," said the ACP.

The police have collected fingerprints on the pistol and sent the body for a postmortem examination.

Few hours after the incident, the deceased's father Ashok Tomar reached the spot and alleged that Omvir committed suicide because of his wife Poonam, police sources said.

The deceased's father said that Omvir and Poonam were married 21 year ago and have three children.

The case is being investigated, police said. PTI COR CDN AS AS