Man shoots self over 'affair' in Delhi's Rohini, probe on

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in Rohini on Thursday outside of a woman's house, police said.

Police sources have said that they recovered a handwritten note from the man where he mentioned that he was committing suicide over his love affair with the woman.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Thakur, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to police, they received a PCR call around 8.40 am at the KN Katju Marg police station regarding a person suffering a gunshot injury in the Sector 17 area.

When the police team reached the spot, they found Thakur lying on the staircase of a building. They rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, a senior police officer said.

Police said that a suicide note was recovered from the place of the incident and is being examined. They also recovered the gun. Further investigation into the matter is underway.