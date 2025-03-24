Man shoots self with country-made pistol over financial distress in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man allegedly shot himself with a country-made pistol in front of his family in Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kaushik, who worked as a lathe operator.

According to a senior police officer, Kaushik, who was under financial distress, was consuming liquor at home on Monday morning, when he shot himself on the right side of his head.

He committed the act before his wife, 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, the officer said.

"He was stressed out due to financial issues. He had loans and did not have regular work for over a month," the police officer said, adding, "We are also investigating where he procured the illegal pistol from." Crime and forensics teams have examined the scene and collected evidence, he said.

There was no suicide note and the family has not raised any suspicions so far, he added. PTI SSJ BM BM RUK RUK