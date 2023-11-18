Man shot at and injured in Mumbai; search on for two bike-borne attackers

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) A man was injured after he was shot at in Mazgaon in central Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Chapsi Road when the victim was chatting with his friends.

"A two-wheeler carrying two men approached them and one of them fired a round from a pistol before speeding away. The bullet hit one of the feet of the man," a police official said. A case has been registered on the charge of attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Byculla police station against two unidentified men and an investigation is underway. PTI DC NSK