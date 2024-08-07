Man shot at by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified assailants in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the man, Ranvir Singh of Chohana village, was returning from a gurdwara in Tahli village.

The two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Singh in Tahli. They fired three shots and one of the bullets hit Singh in the shoulder. The assailants fled after shooting him, police said.

Singh is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jalandhar, they said.

Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed near the attack site to identify the accused. PTI COR CHS DIV DIV