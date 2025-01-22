Man shot at by brother-in-law, accomplice in Delhi's Dwarka; accused arrested

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A man was shot at by his brother-in-law and an accomplice in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jeetu (22), hailing from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh and Navnit, (20) from Goyla Dairy, Delhi, officials said.

According to police, Jeetu, the brother-in-law of the victim, Pradeep, was upset over Pradeep's love marriage to his sister.

Angered by the marriage, Jeetu, with the help of Navnit, planned to kill Pradeep, they said.

On January 14, police received information about a firing incident at Dwarka, following which a team reached the spot, officials said.

During investigation, police found that the victim, from Dwarka Sector-23B, had sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to Indira Gandhi hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at Dwarka Sector-23 police station. The accused Jeetu was arrested, but his accomplice managed to escape from the spot, police said.

During the investigation, his social media ID was obtained, following which his mobile number was collected. Through mobile surveillance, Navnit was arrested on Sunday, the DCP said.

Navnit was previously involved in an Arms Act case in Vasant Vihar police station. A country-made pistol used in firing was seized from them, police added. PTI NIT NIT OZ OZ