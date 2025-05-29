Man shot at by nephew in Punjab over old rivalry

Hoshiarpur(Punjab), May 29 (PTI) A man survived after his nephew allegedly shot him in Bohan village, the police said on Friday.

Sukhwant Singh (52) was sitting in his car outside his house on Thursday when his nephew, Gurpreet Singh (28) alias Gopi, who also lives in the same village, drove past him a few times.

As he stepped out of the vehicle, Gurpreet suddenly appeared and allegedly opened fire at him, Singh said in his complaint.

However, none of the bullets hit him, and he escaped unscathed, following which Gurpreet fled the scene immediately.

The police recovered four empty bullet shells from the spot, Chabbewal Police Station SHO Prabhjot Kaur said.

Preliminary investigation suggests an old rivalry between the two as a possible motive, she added.

A case will be registered and efforts are underway to arrest Gurpreet, Kaur added. PTI COR CHS MPL MPL