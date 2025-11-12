Man shot at by relative over land feud in Thane

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was injured when a relative allegedly opened fire at him following a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Lonad village in the Bhiwandi area.

The victim was heading to a hospital on his motorbike when his relative, along with two other persons, waylaid him and fired at him from a revolver at point-blank range before fleeing, a police official said.

The victim, Vicky Dalvi, suffered serious injuries and was undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

The incident was the result of an ongoing land dispute between them, the official said.

The Padgha police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the three accused under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, the police added. PTI COR GK