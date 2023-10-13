Man shot at by robbers in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Oct 12 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was shot at and injured by two robbers in a village here on Thursday evening, police said.

The robbers made off with the man's motorcycle and mobile phone, they said.

Kuldeep, a resident of Rorian village, was seriously injured after two unidentified robbers opened fire at him in nearby Pungian village. He was admitted to a local government hospital and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, police said.

Efforts are being made to nab the robbers who fled with Kuldeep's motorcycle and mobile phone, said Inspector Karnail Singh, Station House Officer of Model Town police station.