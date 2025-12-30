Man shot at during attempted robbery in Delhi’s Jafrabad

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A man was injured after being shot at during an attempted robbery in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported during the afternoon hours, following which a team rushed to the spot on Brahmpuri Road, they said.

The victim told police that while he was passing through a lane, two unidentified persons attempted to rob him of his mobile phone. When he resisted, one of the assailants allegedly fired a shot before the duo fled the spot, the police said.

The injured man was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at Jafrabad police station under relevant sections of law. Police teams have been deployed to collect evidence from the scene and arrest the accused, they said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the police added. PTI SSJ NB