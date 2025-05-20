Man shot at during robbery bid in south Delhi

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A 52-year-old man got injured after he was shot at during a robbery in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Tuesday, police said.

The injured, identified as Mahesh, sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, they said.

“Around 12.30 am, a PCR call regarding a robbery incident was received at Sangam Vihar Police Station. Upon receiving the call, a team immediately reached the spot near Sai Chowk, Sangam Vihar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

During the initial enquiry, it was revealed that Mahesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, had sustained a gunshot injury on his leg and had already been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he added.

The officer further said the accused have been identified and are known to the victim. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and efforts are underway to apprehend them. PTI SSJ NB