Man shot at home in Palghar, accused on the run

Palghar, Feb 23 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was seriously injured after an assailant broke into his house and opened fire in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am in Vadhave village of Palghar tehsil, an official said.

The accused, Umesh Gharat (45), a resident of Betegaon, allegedly entered the house of Suresh Varghade and fired at him before fleeing the spot, he said.

Varghade sustained gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered against Gharat, who is absconding, Palghar District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

Preliminary investigations are underway to determine if the attack was a fallout of a personal local dispute or some other grievance, police said. PTI COR ARU