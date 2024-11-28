Man shot at in Belagavi, 3 arrested

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 28 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was shot at allegedly by the relatives of his love interest following a scuffle here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Mahantesh Nagar at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

According to Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Praneeth Kumar, a medical sales representative and his love interest were discussing things at another friend's home over dinner, when the woman's relatives including her sister and brother came there and "a scuffle ensued between them and Kumar. One of the woman's relatives fired two rounds from a pistol, and a bullet hit Kumar," he said.

Explaining how things unfolded at the spot of occurrence, Iada Martin Marbaniang said, first, Kumar went to his friend's place for dinner. There, he shared his interest in a woman and the difficulties he had faced in this regard. The friend then called the woman and invited her to join them. When the woman arrived, she and Kumar discussed the situation before the woman's family members, including her sister and brother, also came to the friend's place, he added.

"We have registered two cases in connection with the incident at Malamaruthi police station and have arrested three people, including the girl, her sister and brother in this regard," he said. PTI AMP ADB