Man shot at in Delhi's Mohan Garden, police suspect gang rivalry

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot at by three bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Monday evening, police said.

Police sources said that the shooting took place due to an ongoing tussle between the Nandu Gang and the Himanshu Bhau gang.

The incident occurred around 6:23 pm near the Nawada Housing Complex in the Dwarka district. Police received a call from Tarak Hospital informing them about a person with gunshot injuries.

"The injured, identified as Mohit, a resident of Kabulpur Ghitoli village in Haryana's Rohtak district, was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre," police said in a statement.

According to the officer, the preliminary investigation revealed that Mohit was attacked by three assailants riding a motorcycle. After the attack, they attempted to flee but got stuck in heavy traffic in the area.

Following this, they abandoned their vehicle and escaped on foot.

Police said Mohit has a criminal record and is named in at least two heinous cases, including murder.

"The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, but police suspect it could be a fallout of personal enmity or gang rivalry," the statement said.

A case has been registered at the Mohan Garden police station. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being collected and analysed to identify the attackers and reconstruct the sequence of events.

"The motorcycle left behind by the suspects has been seized and is being examined for forensic evidence," the officer added.

Police are also questioning people in the locality and verifying Mohit's recent activities and associations as part of the investigation.