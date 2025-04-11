Man shot at in Delhi's Mustafabad, probe on

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot at by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, leaving him seriously injured, police on Friday said.

This took place around 10 pm on April 10 in Gali No 15 in Mustafabad, they said.

The police said that they received a call about the firing following which a team from Dayalpur Police Station rushed to the spot.

The caller, Ateeq Ahmed, informed officers that his son, Mehraj, had been shot by unknown attackers.

Mehraj was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter.

Crime and forensic science teams have conducted a detailed inspection of the area. PTI BM AS AS