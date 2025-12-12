Man shot at in east Delhi over old enmity

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in east Delhi's Shahdara over old enmity, police said on Friday.

They said a PCR call was received at 10:31 pm on Thursday from a woman who reported that her husband had been shot at and was being rushed to the hospital.

The victim was identified as Jogender Rathore alias Billa, a resident of Balbir Nagar, Shahdara. He sustained three bullet injuries on his back, police said.

"He was taken to the hospital by his family members. His condition is currently stable," a senior police officer said.

According to preliminary investigation, the two unidentified assailants, who came on a motorcycle, fired at Rathore from close range before fleeing the spot. Old enmity appears to be the motive behind the attack, he said.

A case of attempt to murder and use of a firearm has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the attackers, the officer said.