Man shot at in Haryana's Ambala, hospitalised

Ambala, Nov 4 (PTI) A man suffered a bullet injury when he was allegedly attacked by four persons here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when Gurpreet, a resident of Kolan village, was at a tea shop near Jaggi Colony along with his friend, they added.

Four persons allegedly attacked him. One of them opened fire and the bullet hit him, the police said.

Gurpreet was rushed to a hospital following the attack, they added.

The police said they suspected the attack to be a fallout of an old enmity, adding that efforts were underway to nab the accused. PTI COR CHS RPA RPA