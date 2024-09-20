Man shot at in Haryana's Panchkula

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) A man suffered a bullet injury after three attackers fired at him in Haryana's Panchkula on Friday, said police.

The incident took place in Bharouli village after a convoy of Congress nominee from Kalka assembly constituency Pradeep Chaudhary passed through the village.

The victim identified as Goldy, hailing from Khera village in Raipur Rani, was sitting in a car when three unidentified men came and fired three shots.

Goldy was initially taken to Panchkula Civil Hospital and later shifted to the PGIMER Chandigarh, police said.

His condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to the police, Goldy is a history-sheeter and faces 29 cases in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Lalru and Mohali.

Police said they are investigating whether the attack was the result of any old enmity.

Four teams have been formed to trace the assailants, they said, adding that CCTV footage in nearby areas was being examined. PTI CHS NB NB