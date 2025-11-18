Man shot at in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Nov 18 (PTI) A young man was shot at in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened on a busy road near Katras More in the Jharia police station area, they said.

The man was walking along the road alone when three people arrived at the spot on a bike and opened fire, they added.

The man was admitted to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), and his condition was stated to be critical.

"The identity of the youth is being ascertained. We are also scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify those behind the shooting," a police officer said.

An investigation has been started, and those behind the incident will be nabbed soon, he said.