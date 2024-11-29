Man shot at in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest over monetary dispute in Gayatri Nagar here, police said on Friday.

Lakhan was shot in the chest by Raman Bihari on Thursday night, following a heated altercation, they said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment.

CO of Refinery police station Shweta Verma confirmed the incident and said Raman (25), fled the scene after the shooting and is currently evading arrest.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the location and rushed Lakhan to a hospital. His condition remains stable, officials said.

According to police sources, the shooting stemmed from a dispute related to monetary transactions. Efforts are on to nab Raman. PTI COR CDN NB NB