Man shot at in UP's Ghaziabad, condition critical: Police

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been shot at by three people here and his condition is critical, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at a canteen near a bus depot under the Loni Border police station, they said.

Gaurav was shot at when he intervened to stop a fight between the three people and his friend Aditya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ankur Vihar) Bhaskar Verma said.

He was shot at by Nikhil and two others, the official said and added that the victim was admitted to the GTB hospital in Delhi for treatment by his friends.

The assailants fired at Gaurav seven times and he suffered bullet injuries to his thigh, hand and legs, Verma said.

Guarav had stopped at the canteen to eat dinner with his friends, the official said and added that he was returning after a "jagran" in which he had played the role of Hanuman. His condition is critical, Verma said and added that a case has been registered against Nikhil on a complaint by a member of the victim's family. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.