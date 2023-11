Una, Nov 1 (PTI) A man was injured after two motorcycle-borne persons fired on his car in Ghaluwal village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday, police said.

The duo fired three rounds and fled. The man has suffered an injury to his hand and is being treated at a hospital, they said. Police said a case has been registered and investigation in underway. PTI COR BPL AS AS ANB ANB